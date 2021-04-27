GoodRx rises on bullish call from RBC Capital Markets
Apr. 27, 2021 3:27 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)GDRXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- GoodRx (GDRX +4.6%) is trading sharply higher today after RBC Capital Market painted an upbeat outlook on the company based on an analysis conducted on digital traffic in the first quarter.
- Noting monthly active customer growth ("MAC") as one of the key debates surrounding the prospects of the company, the analyst Sean Dodge predicts a faster than expected QoQ organic growth in Q1 (~14%) compared to the consensus estimates (5%).
- “GDRX has maintained a steady lion’s share of the market despite some notable new entrants” such as Optum Perks, wrote Dodge who has an outperform rating and $56.00 price target on the stock implying ~41.4% premium to the previous close.
- Compared to ~29% YoY in Q3 2020, GoodRx posted a ~32% YoY growth in monthly active consumers in Q4 2020.