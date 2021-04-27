Opera stock gains after raising full-year revenue forecast

Apr. 27, 2021 3:31 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)OPRABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares are currently up 3.7% after this morning's first quarter report topped EPS estimates and guided upside revenue.
  • Core search and ad growth rates accelerated to 38% Y/Y.
  • The monthly active user base increased by 16M during the quarter, driven by the 12% growth in Africa and 14% growth in Europe.
  • "Opera's financial outperformance this quarter is a welcome validation of our strategic approach to growth, and highlights our two complementary strengths," says co-CEO Song Lin. "First, our core businesses are operating at greater scale across our key markets, with higher user engagement. As a consequence, user-driven search and advertising revenues accelerated to 38% year-over-year growth. Second, the strategic investments we have made in adjacent growth categories, including gaming and fintech, are showing good early traction, and we'll continue to invest heavily in them.
  • For Q2, Opera forecasts revenue of $55-57M (consensus: $53.2M) and adjusted EBITDA of breakeven, which is below the $4.9M consensus.
  • For the year, the company sees revenue of $230-245M, raised from the prior $220-240M and above the $232.1M consensus. The adjusted EBITDA estimate stays at $10-30M vs. the $21.6M consensus.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.