Opera stock gains after raising full-year revenue forecast
Apr. 27, 2021 3:31 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)OPRABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares are currently up 3.7% after this morning's first quarter report topped EPS estimates and guided upside revenue.
- Core search and ad growth rates accelerated to 38% Y/Y.
- The monthly active user base increased by 16M during the quarter, driven by the 12% growth in Africa and 14% growth in Europe.
- "Opera's financial outperformance this quarter is a welcome validation of our strategic approach to growth, and highlights our two complementary strengths," says co-CEO Song Lin. "First, our core businesses are operating at greater scale across our key markets, with higher user engagement. As a consequence, user-driven search and advertising revenues accelerated to 38% year-over-year growth. Second, the strategic investments we have made in adjacent growth categories, including gaming and fintech, are showing good early traction, and we'll continue to invest heavily in them.
- For Q2, Opera forecasts revenue of $55-57M (consensus: $53.2M) and adjusted EBITDA of breakeven, which is below the $4.9M consensus.
- For the year, the company sees revenue of $230-245M, raised from the prior $220-240M and above the $232.1M consensus. The adjusted EBITDA estimate stays at $10-30M vs. the $21.6M consensus.
