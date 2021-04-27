S&P 500, Dow Jones edge up, Nasdaq dips in cautious market ahead of Fed
Apr. 27, 2021 4:05 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJISP500, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The major averages couldn't get much going a day before the FOMC decision and Fed chief Jerome Powell's press conference.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.1% edged up thanks to some late buying and the Dow (DJI) +0.1% ended higher, lifted by price moves in McDonald's and Goldman Sachs.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.3% lagged in the face of higher yields.
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose 6 basis points to 1.63%, the highest in two weeks, following an auction of 7-year notes that came in about as expected, tailing by 0.1 basis point.
- The megacap stocks were mixed, with Tesla the weakest following its earnings after the bell yesterday and CEO Elon Musk describing "insane difficulties" with supply chains.
- Amazon continued to gain on stock split rumors and a frenzy in options.
- UPS was the top gainer in the S&P, with FedEx not far behind, after it posted quarterly numbers strong enough to lift the entire sector.
- Tomorrow, investors will be looking to how long Powell's patience will last and for any hints on tapering.