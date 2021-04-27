Illumina EPS beats by $0.50, beats on revenue
Apr. 27, 2021 4:08 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)ILMNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.50; GAAP EPS of $1.00 misses by $0.22.
- Revenue of $1.09B (+26.9% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- 2020 Guidance: Expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 25% to 28%, and now expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.72 to $4.97 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.80 to $6.05 (consensus of $5.38). Except for acquisition-related expenses and bridge facility fees incurred during Q1 2021, this guidance excludes the potential impact from the pending acquisition of GRAIL, which we expect to close in the second half of 2021.
