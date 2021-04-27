Illumina EPS beats by $0.50, beats on revenue

Apr. 27, 2021 4:08 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)ILMNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.50; GAAP EPS of $1.00 misses by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $1.09B (+26.9% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • 2020 Guidance: Expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 25% to 28%, and now expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.72 to $4.97 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.80 to $6.05 (consensus of $5.38). Except for acquisition-related expenses and bridge facility fees incurred during Q1 2021, this guidance excludes the potential impact from the pending acquisition of GRAIL, which we expect to close in the second half of 2021.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.