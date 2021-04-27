Aldeyra is eyeing even a bigger opportunity after positive results in allergic conjunctivitis
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX +33.6%) has surged more than a third today after announcing positive topline data for ophthalmic solution reproxalap in a late-stage trial in allergic conjunctivitis.
- Following the positive outcome in INVIGORATE trial, the company now expects to meet the FDA in H2 2021 for a potential NDA submission for the treatment.
- “NDA filings aren't only about efficacy, which I think we have clearly demonstrated with the INVIGORATE trial results,” the company CEO Todd Brady said on the conference call held to discuss the results.
- “What's left is the standard NDA requirement of a safety trial and allergic conjunctivitis that is a 6-week trial.”
- The INVIGORATE study has not only achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of ocular itching but also a key secondary endpoint called the ocular redness which is the primary endpoint of TRANQUILITY and TRANQUILITY-2 trials.
- The Phase 3 trials are designed to evaluate the efficacy of 0.25% reproxalap solution in patients with dry eye disease.
- In January, the company announced positive topline results from the run-in cohort of the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY clinical trial.
- Despite intense competition, dry eye disease could be an even bigger opportunity for Aldeyra with consensus sell-side forecasts indicating $391M in sales compared to $106M according to Evaluate Pharma.
- With its success on allergic conjunctivitis now on the rearview mirror, the investors will now focus on reproxalap’s potential in dry eye disease, which will be known when the company releases the results from TRANQUILITY trials in H2 2021.