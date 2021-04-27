CoStar Group EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue

Apr. 27, 2021 4:21 PM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)CSGPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 beats by $0.35; GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $458M (+16.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.07M.
  • Outlook 2021: FY21 revenue guidance raised to a new range of $1.93 to $1.95B, representing growth of ~17% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range. Adj. EBITDA guidance raised to a new range of $645 to $655M, representing growth of ~18% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance from a range of $10.83 to $11.03 to a new range of $11.20 to $11.40 per share.
  • Press Release
