Benitec Biopharma enters $7.5M bought deal offering

  • Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright of 1.76M shares at a price of $4.25/share, with expected gross proceeds of $7.5M.
  • Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 264K shares.
  • Intends to use the net proceeds for the continued advancement of development activities for its product pipeline, general corporate purposes, and strategic growth opportunities.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2021.
  • Shares down more than 1% post market.
