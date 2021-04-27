Benitec Biopharma enters $7.5M bought deal offering
Apr. 27, 2021 4:49 PM ETBenitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)BNTCBy: SA News Team
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright of 1.76M shares at a price of $4.25/share, with expected gross proceeds of $7.5M.
- Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 264K shares.
- Intends to use the net proceeds for the continued advancement of development activities for its product pipeline, general corporate purposes, and strategic growth opportunities.
- The offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2021.
- Shares down more than 1% post market.