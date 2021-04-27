Spirit Airlines offers $440M in convertible senior notes

Apr. 27, 2021
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) trades 2.3% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of $440M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to $60M principal amount of additional convertible notes.
  • Separately, the airline is also conducting a registered direct offering of shares to certain holders of its outstanding 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.
  • Net proceeds to be used for repurchasing partial outstanding 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 for cash; remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Proceeds from common stock offering to be used for redeeming up to 40% of the original outstanding principal amount, or up to $340M, of its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 at a redemption price equal to 108%.
  • Closing of either offers is not dependent on the other.
