TechnipFMC rallies after Q1 Subsea unit swings to profit
Apr. 27, 2021 4:55 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)FTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) +2.4% post-market after posting a smaller than forecast Q1 loss and a 3% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.63B.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin both more than doubled, to $165.2M and 10.1%, respectively.
- Q1 inbound orders increased 11.9% Y/Y to $1.72B, while backlog fell 11.9% to $7.22B.
- By segment, Q1 Subsea revenues rose 10.6% Y/Y to $1.38B and operating earnings swung to a $37M profit from a year-ago $2.75B loss.
- Q1 Surface Technologies revenues fell 25.5% to $245M and operating earnings swung to a $8.2M profit from a year-earlier $424M loss.
- "We see potential for a global recovery that is more sustainable than previous cycles, giving us confidence in our 2021 Subsea outlook of more than $4B in inbound orders and for continued growth in 2022," Chairman and CEO Doug Pferdehirt says, adding that integrated project awards have the potential to more than double from the prior year.