Essex Property Trust Q2 FFO guidance falls short of consensus estimate
Apr. 27, 2021 5:03 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)ESSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) expects Q2 core FFO per share of $2.84-$3.00, trailing the consensus estimate of $3.04.
- Reaffirms full year guidance for core FFO per share guidance of $11.86-$12.46; consensus estimate is $12.30.
- "Although the West Coast markets are still in the early stages of an economic recovery, we are cautiously optimistic that declining COVID cases and widespread vaccinations will provide a foundation for a long economic expansion," said President and CEO Michael J. Schall.
- The company expects that apartment demand will improve as large tech employers in its markets accelerate hiring and reopen their office.
- Q1 FFO per share of $3.07 beats the average analyst estimate by a penny; compares with $3.02 in Q4 2020 and $3.48 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 same-property net operating income fell by 12.3% YY, and same-property gross revenue fell by 8.1%.
- On a sequential basis, same-property NOI and same-property gross revenue both improved by 0.1% vs. Q4 2020.
- Conference call on April 28 at 2:00 PM ET.
