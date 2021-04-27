Essex Property Trust Q2 FFO guidance falls short of consensus estimate

Apr. 27, 2021 5:03 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)ESSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) expects Q2 core FFO per share of $2.84-$3.00, trailing the consensus estimate of $3.04.
  • Reaffirms full year guidance for core FFO per share guidance of $11.86-$12.46; consensus estimate is $12.30.
  • "Although the West Coast markets are still in the early stages of an economic recovery, we are cautiously optimistic that declining COVID cases and widespread vaccinations will provide a foundation for a long economic expansion," said President and CEO Michael J. Schall.
  • The company expects that apartment demand will improve as large tech employers in its markets accelerate hiring and reopen their office.
  • Q1 FFO per share of $3.07 beats the average analyst estimate by a penny; compares with $3.02 in Q4 2020 and $3.48 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 same-property net operating income fell by 12.3% YY, and same-property gross revenue fell by 8.1%.
  • On a sequential basis, same-property NOI and same-property gross revenue both improved by 0.1% vs. Q4 2020.
  • Conference call on April 28 at 2:00 PM ET.
  • Previously (April 27): Essex Property Trust FFO beats by $0.01
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.