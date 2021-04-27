FDA panel votes to maintain breast cancer indication for Roche's Tecentriq

Apr. 27, 2021 5:26 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • An FDA advisory committee has voted 7-2 in favor of maintaining an indication of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) with Abraxane (paclitaxel) for PDL-1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
  • However, the panel agreed that trials should be continued or conducted to confirm the biologic's benefit in this indication.
  • Tecentriq received accelerated approval in the indication based on data from the IMpassion130 trial that showed the combination reduced the rate of progression or death by 40% compared to paclitaxel alone.
  • However, results from the IMpassion131 trial showed that paclitaxel alone bested the combination.
  • Roche shares closed up 0.2% to $41.85.
