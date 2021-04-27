Pioneer Natural Resources flags $691M Q1 hedging losses
Apr. 27, 2021 5:46 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)PXDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) warns that oil and gas derivatives will knock $691M off Q1 earnings results, according to an 8-K filing.
- Pioneer Natural says it paid $321M to settle contracts during Q1, and has a non-cash or unrealized loss of $370M on other contracts, according to the filing.
- Offsetting some of the losses, the company also will report a $54M non-cash gain on its investment in fracking provider ProPetro.
- Consultancy Enverus estimates top U.S. shale firms will report a combined $7B in hedging losses for the quarter.
- Pioneer Natural "appears to be running a little ahead of the recovery of the industry," and its stock "could show a subpar performance in the near future while the rest of the industry catches up," Long Player writes in a neutral analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.