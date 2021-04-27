Pioneer Natural Resources flags $691M Q1 hedging losses

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) warns that oil and gas derivatives will knock $691M off Q1 earnings results, according to an 8-K filing.
  • Pioneer Natural says it paid $321M to settle contracts during Q1, and has a non-cash or unrealized loss of $370M on other contracts, according to the filing.
  • Offsetting some of the losses, the company also will report a $54M non-cash gain on its investment in fracking provider ProPetro.
  • Consultancy Enverus estimates top U.S. shale firms will report a combined $7B in hedging losses for the quarter.
  • Pioneer Natural "appears to be running a little ahead of the recovery of the industry," and its stock "could show a subpar performance in the near future while the rest of the industry catches up," Long Player writes in a neutral analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.