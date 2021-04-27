Natural gas nears $3 level on record exports, lower production
- U.S. natural gas futures jumped 3% today to a nine-week high, boosted by record exports and declining production, despite expectations for lower heating demand over the next two weeks.
- On its second to last day as the front-month contract, Nymex May gas futures (NG1:COM) rose $0.083 to settle +3% at $2.873/MMBtu, the highest close since Feb. 23.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB
- Natural gas-focused stocks posted strong gains today: RRC +4.2%, SWN +4.9%, AR +4%, EQT +1.7%, COG +2.1%, NOG +4%, CNX +3.4%, CRK +1.5%.
- Traders say colder than usual April weather last week increased heating by so much that utilities may have taken the unusual step of pulling gas from storage.
- Data provider Refinitiv says gas production in the Lower 48 states has averaged 91.3B cf/day so far in April, down slightly from 91.5B cf/day in March.
- The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants has averaged 11.5B cf/day so far this month, compared with March's monthly record of 11.2B cf/day, as buyers around the world continue to purchase record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe and Asia remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.
- Range Resources earlier reported better than forecast Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, helped by strong Q/Q pricing improvements.