Deutsche Bank reports significant profit growth in Q1 2021

  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.47.
  • Profit before tax of €1.59B compared to 206M in Q1 2020.
  • Net profit of €1B vs. 43M in prior year.
  • Revenue of €7.23B (+13.9% Y/Y) beats by €650M.
  • CET1 ratio of 13.7% vs. estimate of 13.3%
  • Financial targets for 2022: Post-tax Return on Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity of 8% for the Group and above 9% for Core Bank.
  • Group and Core Bank revenues are expected to be essentially flat compared to the prior year.
  • DB remains committed to maintain CET 1 ratio above 12.5%.
  • Cost income ratio of 70%; Leverage ratio (fully loaded) of ~4.5 %.
  • Press Release
