Deutsche Bank reports significant profit growth in Q1 2021
Apr. 28, 2021 1:59 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)DBBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.47.
- Profit before tax of €1.59B compared to 206M in Q1 2020.
- Net profit of €1B vs. 43M in prior year.
- Revenue of €7.23B (+13.9% Y/Y) beats by €650M.
- CET1 ratio of 13.7% vs. estimate of 13.3%
- Financial targets for 2022: Post-tax Return on Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity of 8% for the Group and above 9% for Core Bank.
- Group and Core Bank revenues are expected to be essentially flat compared to the prior year.
- DB remains committed to maintain CET 1 ratio above 12.5%.
- Cost income ratio of 70%; Leverage ratio (fully loaded) of ~4.5 %.
