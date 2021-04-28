Six Flags EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue

  • Six Flags (NYSE:SIX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.12 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $82M (-20.0% Y/Y) beats by $33.97M.
  • Attendance was 1.3 million guests, a decline of 238,000 guests and 822,000 guests from first quarter 2020 and 2019, respectively. This represented 85% of first quarter 2020 total attendance, and approximately 95% of first quarter 2019 attendance, at the parks that were open.
  • Net cash outflow for first quarter 2021 was $95 million, an average of $32 million per month.
  • Shares +2% PM.
  • Press Release
