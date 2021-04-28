Six Flags EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue
Apr. 28, 2021 6:01 AM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)SIXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Six Flags (NYSE:SIX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.12 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $82M (-20.0% Y/Y) beats by $33.97M.
- Attendance was 1.3 million guests, a decline of 238,000 guests and 822,000 guests from first quarter 2020 and 2019, respectively. This represented 85% of first quarter 2020 total attendance, and approximately 95% of first quarter 2019 attendance, at the parks that were open.
- Net cash outflow for first quarter 2021 was $95 million, an average of $32 million per month.
- Shares +2% PM.
- Press Release