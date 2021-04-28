Owens Corning EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue; outlook

Apr. 28, 2021 6:04 AM ETOwens Corning (OC)OCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Owens Corning (NYSE:OC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.30; GAAP EPS of $1.98 beats by $0.54.
  • Revenue of $1.9B (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • FY2021 guidance: General corporate expenses are estimated to be between $135M-145M; Capital additions are expected to be ~$460M, below depreciation and amortization of ~$480M; Interest expense is estimated to be between $120M-130M and estimates an effective tax rate of 26% to 28%, and a cash tax rate of 18% to 20%, both on adjusted pre-tax earnings.
  • Press Release
