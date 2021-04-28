Brinker EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue

Apr. 28, 2021 6:48 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)EATBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Brinker (NYSE:EAT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 misses by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.73 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $828.4M (-3.7% Y/Y) misses by $17.95M.
  • Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Guidance:
  • Revenues are expected to be in the range of $950M to $1.0B vs. $942.26M consensus.
  • Net income per diluted share, excluding special items, is expected to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.70 vs. $1.25 consensus.
  • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of 47.0M to 48.0M.
  • Press Release
