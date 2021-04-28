Oshkosh EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue

Apr. 28, 2021 6:53 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)OSKBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.33; GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $1.89B (+5.0% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Fiscal 2021 Expectations: The Company announced its fiscal 2021 diluted earnings per share estimate range of $6.10 to $6.60 (adjusted earnings per share of $6.35 to $6.85 vs. $5.83 consensus) on projected net sales between $7.75 billion and $7.95 billion vs. $7.24B consensus. These estimates reflect estimated operating income between $592.5 million and $637.5 million (adjusted operating income of between $610 million and $655 million).

  • Press Release

