Mortgage applications falls despite drop in mortgage rates
Apr. 28, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -2.5% vs. +8.6% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: -5% vs. +6% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: -1% vs. +10% the previous week.
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.17% vs. 3.20%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 34% and refis down 18%.
- “While buyers were eager in early 2021, sellers have been holding back,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for realtor.com. “We’ve seen 200,000 fewer new sellers than we would typically see in January and February and an additional 117,000 new sellers were missing compared to the typical year in March. These trends have resulted in extraordinarily frustrating trends for buyers, especially first-timers.”