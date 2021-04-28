CME EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Apr. 28, 2021 7:03 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CME (NASDAQ:CME): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $1.60 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.25B (-17.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- First-quarter 2021 ADV was 21.8 million contracts, including non-U.S. ADV of 6.1 million contracts.
- "Trading volumes in Q1 have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with ADV in the first quarter representing our third-highest quarterly ADV ever, and open interest climbing above 100 million contracts. Additionally, we continue to deliver against our growth objectives, introducing several innovative, new products, completing migration of BrokerTec to CME Globex and agreeing to form a joint venture for post-trade services in OTC markets." said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy.
- Press Release