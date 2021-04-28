Dana EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue

Apr. 28, 2021 7:09 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)DANBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.26B (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $234 million, margin of 10.3 percent of sales.
  • Operating cash flow of $27 million.
  • Acquisition of Pi Innovo LLC, further enhances e-Propulsion software, controls, and electronics capabilities.

  • Revised 2021 Financial Targets: Sales of $8.50 to $9.00 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $920 million to $1.0 billion, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11 percent at the midpoint of the range; Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.60; Operating cash flow of approximately 7 to 8 percent of sales; and Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 3 to 3.5 percent of sales.

  • Shares +2.28% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.