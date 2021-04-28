Dana EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue
Apr. 28, 2021 7:09 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)DANBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dana (NYSE:DAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.26B (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $234 million, margin of 10.3 percent of sales.
- Operating cash flow of $27 million.
- Acquisition of Pi Innovo LLC, further enhances e-Propulsion software, controls, and electronics capabilities.
Revised 2021 Financial Targets: Sales of $8.50 to $9.00 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $920 million to $1.0 billion, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 11 percent at the midpoint of the range; Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.60; Operating cash flow of approximately 7 to 8 percent of sales; and Adjusted free cash flow of approximately 3 to 3.5 percent of sales.
- Shares +2.28% PM.
- Press Release