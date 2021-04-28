Silicon Laboratories EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
Apr. 28, 2021 7:17 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)SLABBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $255.51M (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.57M.
- Non-GAAP: Gross margin was 59.1%; R&D expenses were $61 million; SG&A expenses were $42 million; operating income as a percentage of revenue was 18.7%.
- Q2 2021 Outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $262 to $272 million, with IoT roughly flat to the first quarter, limited by supply, and Infrastructure & Automotive up; Non-GAAP gross margin between 57% and 58%; operating expenses at approximately $104 million; effective tax rate at 11.5%; diluted earnings per share between $0.88 and $0.98.
- Shares +1.89% PM.
