Steven Madden EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue

Apr. 28, 2021 7:18 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)SHOOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $361M (+0.5% Y/Y) beats by $27.42M.
  • For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenue will be in the range of $360 million to $365 million vs. $384.49M consensus and diluted EPS will be in the range of $0.26 to $0.28 vs. $0.34 consensus. Given the continued disruption and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing full year guidance at this time.
  • Shares -2.3% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.