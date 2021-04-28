Steven Madden EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue
Apr. 28, 2021 7:18 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)SHOOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $361M (+0.5% Y/Y) beats by $27.42M.
- For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenue will be in the range of $360 million to $365 million vs. $384.49M consensus and diluted EPS will be in the range of $0.26 to $0.28 vs. $0.34 consensus. Given the continued disruption and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing full year guidance at this time.
- Shares -2.3% PM.
- Press Release