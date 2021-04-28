Hitachi Metals sold to Bain-led group in $7.5B deal

Apr. 28, 2021 7:20 AM ETHitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY)HMTLY, HMTLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) agrees to sell its stake in Hitachi Metals to a consortium led by Bain Capital for ¥817B ($7.5B).
  • The Bain-led group, which includes two Japanese funds, will offer ¥2,181/share to buy the 47% of Hitachi Metals not owned by Hitachi and spend another ¥382B acquiring Hitachi's 53% stake.
  • Hitachi has sought buyers since last year for the business which has posted net losses for two straight years.
  • Hitachi wants to transform into an information technology-focused company to drive future growth and better compete with overseas rivals such as Siemens.
  • Most recently, the company bought U.S. software development company GlobalLogic in a $9.6B deal.
