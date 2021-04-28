VF to offload the occupational portion of its work segment

Apr. 28, 2021
  • VF (NYSE:VFC) entered into a definitive agreement to sell the occupational portion of its Work segment to a subsidiary of Redwood Capital Investments, a diversified holding company.
  • The sale does not include the Dickies and Timberland PRO brands.
  • "The sale of our occupational work brands reflects our continued focus on transforming VF into a more consumer-minded and retail-centric enterprise while further simplifying our portfolio and operating model," Chairman, President and CEO Steve Rendle commented.
  • Agreement terms were not disclosed.
  • Transaction expected to close in 1Q22.
