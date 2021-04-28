Hess EPS beats by $0.47, beats on revenue
- Hess (NYSE:HES): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.47.
- Revenue of $1.92B (+40.1% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 315,000 boepd and Bakken net production was 158,000 boepd
- Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $1.86 billion at March 31, 2021.
Updated 2021 Production Guidance: Net production, excluding Libya, is now forecast to be 290,000 boepd to 295,000 boepd from previous guidance of approximately 310,000 boepd, reflecting a 7,000 boepd reduction in expected NGL volumes received as consideration from POP contracts for gas processing fees due to higher NGL prices which improve financial results, a reduction of 6,000 boepd from asset sales, and the balance primarily from adverse winter weather in North Dakota.
