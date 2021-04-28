Hess EPS beats by $0.47, beats on revenue

Apr. 28, 2021 7:33 AM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hess (NYSE:HES): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.47.
  • Revenue of $1.92B (+40.1% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
  • Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 315,000 boepd and Bakken net production was 158,000 boepd
  • Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $1.86 billion at March 31, 2021.

  • Updated 2021 Production Guidance: Net production, excluding Libya, is now forecast to be 290,000 boepd to 295,000 boepd from previous guidance of approximately 310,000 boepd, reflecting a 7,000 boepd reduction in expected NGL volumes received as consideration from POP contracts for gas processing fees due to higher NGL prices which improve financial results, a reduction of 6,000 boepd from asset sales, and the balance primarily from adverse winter weather in North Dakota.

  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.