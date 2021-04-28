General Dynamics poised to open at 52-week high after stellar Q1 results

Apr. 28, 2021 7:38 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)GDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) +2.2% pre-market after easily beating expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, as sales picked up in its aerospace business.
  • Q1 GAAP earnings edged up to $708M, or $2.48/share, from $706M, or $2.43/share, in the year-ago period, and revenues rose 7.3% Y/Y to $9.39B from $8.75B.
  • By segment, Q1 Aerospace revenue gained 11.6% Y/Y to $1.89B, Marine Systems sales improved 10.6% to $2.48B, Combat Systems revenue added 6.6% to $1.82B, and Technologies revenue increased 3.1% to $3.2B.
  • The company's Gulfstream jet deliveries rose to 28 units from 23 a year earlier, but fell from 40 in Q4 2020.
  • Backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $89.58B, up 4.5% Y/Y; operating margin was 10% vs. 10.8% a year ago.
  • "Continued recovery from the pandemic coupled with our focus on operating performance yielded a strong quarter, with year-over-year earnings growth driven by increased revenue across all of our four business segments," CEO Phebe Novakovic said.
