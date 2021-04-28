Wingstop EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue

  • Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $70.7M (+27.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
  • System-wide sales increased 30.0% to $558.9 million.
  • 41 net new openings in the fiscal first quarter 2021, an increase of 11.7%.
  • Domestic same-store sales increased 20.7%.
  • Domestic restaurant AUV increased to approximately $1.55 million, compared to $1.27 million in the prior fiscal first quarter.
  • "Consistent with our three- to five-year outlook, the Company reiterates mid-single digit domestic same store sales growth. The Company is providing unit growth guidance of 11%+ for fiscal year 2021".
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.