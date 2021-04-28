Wingstop EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $70.7M (+27.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
- System-wide sales increased 30.0% to $558.9 million.
- 41 net new openings in the fiscal first quarter 2021, an increase of 11.7%.
- Domestic same-store sales increased 20.7%.
- Domestic restaurant AUV increased to approximately $1.55 million, compared to $1.27 million in the prior fiscal first quarter.
- "Consistent with our three- to five-year outlook, the Company reiterates mid-single digit domestic same store sales growth. The Company is providing unit growth guidance of 11%+ for fiscal year 2021".
