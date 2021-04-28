Marsh & McLennan gets upgrade to Overweight at Piper on strong Q1 print
Apr. 28, 2021 7:43 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)MMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome upgrades Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to Overweight after its Q1 earnings exhibited better-than-expected organic growth and operating margins.
- The analyst also notes that the impact of lockdown orders is better than expected on MMC's business.
- Says even with the runup in MMC's stock, the company's valuation is "about average" compared with its peers.
- Newsome's Overweight rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 12 Neutral, 3 Bearish).