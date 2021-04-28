Neptune Digital Assets commences bitcoin mining operations

  • Neptune Digital Assets (OTCPK:NPPTF) announced that its 300 Bitmain S17 Bitcoin mining machines are now being installed within Link Global Technologies' hosting facilities and will be generating a total hash rate of 15,512 Th/s.
  • Currently, Neptune is generating ~$400K per month in staking earnings; balance sheet now has $53M in cash and digital assets.
  • Neptune and Link Global (OTCPK:LGLOF) have selected two potential sites for Pure Digital Power (50% owned by Neptune) to build out it's renewable powered Bitcoin mining facility.
  • Pure Digital Power has signed a non-binding LOI for up to 20 MW of solar power at fixed rate pricing.
  • The company granted stock options to certain directors, officers and employees to purchase 4.2M shares at an exercise price of $1.03/share; stock options are exercisable for 10 years from the date of grant.
