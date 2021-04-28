Tesla says EPA served notice of auto-coating emissions reporting failure

Apr. 28, 2021 8:11 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor117 Comments
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -1.5% pre-market after disclosing it received a notice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alleging it failed to prove compliance with hazardous air pollutant rules related to the surface coatings of its electric cars.
  • The requirements are related to surface coating of automobiles and light- duty truck regulations, according to Tesla's 10-Q filing.
  • The company refutes the allegations, saying it has responded to all of the EPA's information requests.
  • Tesla does not currently expect the matter to have a material adverse impact on its business.
  • Tesla's Q1 "wasn't outright bad," but there were negatives such as weak profitability without regulatory credit sales that should not be ignored, Jonathan Weber writes in a new bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
