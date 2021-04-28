Tesla says EPA served notice of auto-coating emissions reporting failure
Apr. 28, 2021 8:11 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -1.5% pre-market after disclosing it received a notice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alleging it failed to prove compliance with hazardous air pollutant rules related to the surface coatings of its electric cars.
- The requirements are related to surface coating of automobiles and light- duty truck regulations, according to Tesla's 10-Q filing.
- The company refutes the allegations, saying it has responded to all of the EPA's information requests.
- Tesla does not currently expect the matter to have a material adverse impact on its business.
