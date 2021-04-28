Shapeways confirms deal to go public through Galileo Acquisition SPAC
Apr. 28, 2021 8:20 AM ETShapeways Holdings, Inc. (SHPW), DM, AONE, VLDSHPW, DM, AONE, VLDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- 3D-printing company Shapeways Inc. confirmed a deal to go public through a merger with Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO.U). Galileo gained 0.6% in premarket trading.
- The transaction values the company at $410M, including debt, according to a statement. The transaction will provide more than $195M of net proceeds, including a $75M PIPE.
- The transaction is expected to close in the the summer.
- The PIPE is anchored by Miller Value Partners and XN, along with strategic partner Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). The PIPE also includes investments from existing investors Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, INKEF Capital and Andreesen Horowitz
- Shapeways follows in the footsteps of several other 3D companies that have gone public through SPACs including Desktop Metal Inc., Markforged (NYSE:AONE) and Velo3D.
- Stifel serves as the exclusive financial and capital markets advisor to Shapeways and as sole placement agent to Galileo for the PIPE. EarlyBirdCapital serves as financial and capital markets advisor to Galileo. Needham & Co. and Craig-Hallum are acting as capital markets advisors to Galileo.
- The story was earlier reported by Reuters.
- Last month, SPAC JAWS Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) confirmed a deal to take 3D printer Velo3D public in a deal that values Velo3D at $1.6B.