Neptune Wellness inks supply agreement with AGLC, expands Canadian footprint
Apr. 28, 2021 8:27 AM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)NEPTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) entered into a supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), the wholesaler and sole online retailer for recreational cannabis, for the sale and distribution of Neptune's proprietary recreational cannabis brand, Mood Ring.
- This is the fourth supply agreement the company has secured with a provincial cannabis wholesaler, and enables Neptune to sell recreational cannabis products, through its Mood Ring and PanHash brands, to 1.6K+ retailers across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec which account for over 80% of the Canadian cannabis retail sales in 2020.
- The products are expected to be available for purchase this summer by 600+ licensed private retailers in Alberta and online.
- Shares trading 0.75% higher premarket