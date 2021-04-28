Blackstone Mortgage Q1 earnings miss as portfolio climbs to record $18.7B

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q1 distributable EPS of 54 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 59 cents and falls from 60 cents in Q4 2020.
  • Closed $1.7B of new loans in Q1, surpassing the 2020 total originations and driving almost $700M of portfolio growth to a record $18.7B at quarter-end.
  • 92% of loans are backed by assets in industrial, multifamily, and life sciences sector.
  • Income from loans and other investments was $109.2M vs. $109.5M in Q4 and $100.6M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Book value per share of $26.35 vs. $26.42 at Dec. 31, 2020, net of $1.26 CECL reserve recorded in 2020.
  • Total liquidity at Q1-end was $1.1B, level with 2020-end.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (April 28): Blackstone Mortgage Trust EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue
