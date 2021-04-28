Berry Global inks agreement with Borealis for circular polyolefins supply

  • Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) announced its continued investments in access to circular polyolefins from advanced recycling for supporting customer sustainability goals.
  • Through an agreement, Berry collaborated with a supplier of polyolefin solutions, Borealis, for access to its first volumes of the in-demand circular polyolefins made from chemical recycling.
  • With this, Berry now has access to the 600M pounds of post-consumer recycled content by 2025.
  • Last month, Berry announced its access to another 300M pounds of chemical recycled material.
  • Berry will use the polypropylene from chemical recycling to manufacture food packaging for longtime global brand owners, creating a package made exclusively from resins made from chemical recycling.
  • The package will be launched in the upcoming quarter.
