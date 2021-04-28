VBI Vaccines reports preclinical VBI-2902 data in COVID-19

Apr. 28, 2021
  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announces preclinical data of its enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) vaccine candidate, VBI-2902 in COVID-19.
  • VBI developed a modified prefusion (optimized) form of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, VBI-2902, that resulted in strong and durable neutralizing antibody responses and elicits potent immunity compared to the native form of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Notable results include:
  • Hamster challenge study: Animals in all groups lost 2-4% of body weight 2 days post-infection (2dpi).
  • None of the hamsters immunized with two doses of VBI-2902 lost any further weight after 2dpi, regaining normal weight by 7dpi, demonstrating robust protection against COVID-19.
  • In the single dose regimen, the majority of animals regained body weight after 3dpi.
  • Additionally, at 3dpi, a decrease in viral RNA copy numbers in lungs and reduced lung inflammation was seen.
  • Neutralizing antibody (nAb) response in mice:
  • A single injection of VBI-2902 induced nAb responses with PRNT90 end-point titers of 160, more than 3x higher than nAb responses induced with human convalescent sera in the control pool (PRNT90 end-point titers of 50)
  • Peak nAb levels were sustained and remained undiminished for at least 15 weeks.
  • Antibody and T cell response in mice: Compared to a clear Th2-biased profile observed in response to recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins, when presented by eVLPs, the similar prefusion SARS-CoV-2 construct induced a balanced Th1/Th2 response
  • Based on this preclinical data, the company initiated a Phase 1/2 study in Canada in adults and look forward to share initial data by the end of Q2.
