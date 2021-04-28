More on TFI International Q1 results
Apr. 28, 2021
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) produced strong year-over-year Q1 results, including a 17% increase in operating income and a 26% increase in adjusted diluted EPS.
- Total revenue grew 23% for Package and Courier, 5% for Truckload and 87% for Logistics, and declined 3% for Less-Than-Truckload, relative to the prior year period.
- Operating income grew 17% to $101.7M, driven by business acquisitions, strong execution across the organization, increased quality of revenue, an asset-right approach, cost efficiencies, and Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy contributions of $6.5M.
- The Company returned C$67.4M to shareholders during the year, of which C$21.3M was through dividends and C$46.1M was through share repurchases.
- On September 15, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.23/share payable on April 15, representing a 21% increase from prior.
- “As a company, we are exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing economic recovery to generate strong cash flow that we can put toward strategically expanding our business in our quest to create further shareholder value.” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and CEO.
