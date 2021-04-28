Resonant expects Q1 revenues to increase 12%

  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) provides preliminary unaudited financial results for Q1 2021.
  • Customers have shipped over 61M RF filter units to date, including a record 8.6M units designed using the company’s ISN® design technology in Q1 2021.
  • Revenues are expected to increase 12% to $0.6 million, compared to revenues of $0.5M last year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of ~$21.6M, which includes $4.1M of net proceeds from sales of equity.
  • Guidance Q2 2021: Revenues are expected to be in line with Q1 2021. FY 2021, company expects significant growth over full year 2020.
  • “Driven by our work with the world’s largest filter manufacturer and other commercial initiatives in the non-mobile market, we expect our growth to be significant in 2021. I look forward to providing detail on our proprietary design technology, XBAR® progress and the growth opportunity within our industry during our upcoming first quarter conference call,” comments George B. Holmes.
