Lobe Sciences enters into LOI with Core One Labs to form joint venture
Apr. 28, 2021 8:54 AM ETLobe Sciences Ltd. (GTSIF), CLABFGTSIF, CLABFBy: SA News Team
- Lobe Sciences (OTCPK:GTSIF) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Core One Labs (OTCPK:CLABF) to pursue the formation of a joint venture involving the development, regulatory approval and marketing of biosynthetic psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds.
- The agreement proposes that Core One Labs would develop and manage the cGMP production and delivery of biosynthetic psilocybin and Lobe would be responsible for the clinical development, and commercialization of the product.
- Vocan Biotechnologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core One Labs, would produce the biosynthetic psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds to be used.