Clear Blue Insurance Group selects Sapiens ReinsurancePro
Apr. 28, 2021 8:59 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)SPNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sapiens Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to deploy Sapiens ReinsurancePro by the Clear Blue Insurance Group.
- The decision to choose a cloud-based reinsurance system was prompted by two aspects: 1) accessibility of the platform 24*7 from any place, and 2) the need for additional IT resources now available as part of Sapiens managed services package.
- "Sapiens' solution stands out in the industry for its proven ability to improve efficiency while expanding our capabilities to manage for complex structures and total capacity. This will enable Clear Blue to better serve our partners. ReinsurancePro's strong automation and highly transparent, efficient platform will provide auditable processing, manage complex reinsurance transactions and quickly respond to new reinsurance offerings."