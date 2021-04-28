Discovery stock slides 7% after Q1 earnings miss
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is down 7.6% in pre-market trading as it reported EPS miss of $0.11, and beat the revenue by $10M.
- Total revenue increased to $2.79B (+4% Y/Y), with U.S. Advertising at $980M (-4% Y/Y); and International Advertising at $435M (+16% Y/Y).
- Q1 Operating margin fell by 1,485 bps to 14.2%.
- Adj. OIBDA was $837M (-24.8% Y/Y); and margin was down 1,150 bps to 30%.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $269M for the quarter and FCF was $179M.
- Total share of viewing across the international linear portfolio grew 2% on average in Q1.
- “We now have 15M total paying direct-to-consumer subscribers across our global portfolio driven primarily by discovery+, having crossed 13M total paying direct-to-consumer subscribers at the end of March,” commented David Zaslav, President and CEO.
- “As a complementary service, Discovery can succeed on its own in D2C. This should improve its position in advertising and as an acquisition target”, commented SA contributor Northern Reflections on Value, with Bullish rating.
