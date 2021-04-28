Moody's stock climbs 6.5% as first-quarter earnings beat fuels 2021 guidance boost

  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock jumps 6.5% in premarket trading after the company boosts its FY2021 guidance following a blowout Q1, bolstered by 30% growth in investors service segment revenue.
  • Sees FY 2021 adjusted EPS $11.00-$1.30 vs. prior guidance of $10.30-$10.70. The low end of the new range exceeds the average analyst estimate of $10.70 (range of estimates is $10.29-$11.15).
  • Now sees revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range, up from its prior guidance of mid-single-digit percentage range.
  • "Strong execution and robust activity, particularly in the leveraged loan and speculative grade bond markets, drove Moody’s Investors Service’s top-line growth" in Q1, said President and CEO Rob Fauber.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $4.06 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.80 and climbed from $2.73 in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 revenue of $1.60B beats the $1.43B consensus and increased from $1.29B a year ago.
  • Q1 adjusted operating margin of 57.1% increased from 50.3% a year ago.
  • Conference call at 11:30 AM ET.
