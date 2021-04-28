BK Technologies expands American Manufacturing
- BK Technologies (BKTI) expands printed circuit board assembly capabilities and capacity with the addition of high-specification surface mount technology equipment in Florida.
- The expansion is anticipated to double capacity and allow for additional production shifts.
- Full production anticipated for May 2021.
- Randy Willis, BK COO stated, "BK has ramped-up our PC Board assembly operations over the last 2 years to support the KNG family of products as well as the launch of the new BKR product line. Additional manufacturing capability and capacity gives us the best opportunity to maximize quality, minimize costs, and meet customer expectations for a secure supply chain."