Norwegian Cruise Line prepares to resume cruising from Barcelona and Rome
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -0.8%) is preparing a further restart of European operations from Barcelona and Rome homeports with earlier scheduled port-intensive itineraries to the Mediterranean and Greek Isles commencing Sep. 5, 2021.
- Cruise Line has also cancelled voyages on a few other lines.
- As of today, the company has announced the redeployment of five of its 17 ships beginning as early as July 25, 2021, sailing new and revised itineraries in Europe and The Caribbean, as part of its return to service plans.
- Norwegian Cruise Line will continue to take a thoughtful approach to redeploying its fleet, working in partnership with its destination partners and the leading experts of the Sail Safe Global Health and Wellness Council.