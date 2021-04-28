Shopify +10% after earnings surprise, GMV growing more than double in Q1
Apr. 28, 2021 10:11 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Shopify (SHOP +9.1%) races higher after reporting actual earnings of $2.01 per share in Q1 to crush the consensus expectation of $0.75.
- The company generated 110% growth in revenue with gross merchandise value accelerating 114% to $37.3B vs. $33.69B consensus.
- Churned up subscription revenue of $320.7M (+71% Y/Y) vs. $288.7M consensus and merchant revenue of $668M (+137% Y/Y) vs. $574.2M consensus. Monthly recurring revenue rose 62% to $89.9M.
- Adjusted operating income was $210.8M (21% of revenue) compared to a loss of $7.3M (2% of revenue) a year ago.
- GAAP EPS of $9.94 beats by $9.94.
- "Merchant sales growth on our platform accelerated in the first quarter as merchants leveraged our modern commerce technology, which helps them compete in any retail environment and engage directly with their customers wherever they are," says Shopify's President Harley Finkelstein.
- Shopify expects to see growth rates flat in 2021.
- "If Anyone Can Take On Amazon, It's Shopify," writes The Value Trend on Seeking Alpha.