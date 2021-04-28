Penske Automotive Q1 results beat estimates, with revenue growth of 15.3%
Apr. 28, 2021 10:16 AM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)PAGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Penske Automotive (PAG -0.6%) reported Q1 revenue growth of 15.3% Y/Y to $5.77B, and income from continuing operations of $183.1M up by 256.2% Y/Y.
- New and Used retail automotive same-store unit sales increased 5.5%; revenue and gross profit increased 19.2%; and same-store variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 25.3%.
- SuperCenters retail unit sales decreased by 30.1% Y/Y to 11,395; and revenue decreased by 20.6% Y/Y to $242.6M.
- Q1 Gross margin expanded by 31 bps to 15.8%; and operating margin declined by 58 bps to 3.8%.
- Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the quarter was $239.3M, compared to $211.9M a year ago.
- EBITDA increased by 123.8% Y/Y to $294.8M.
- Company says for the next three years they are targeting organic and acquisition growth, coupled with operating efficiencies to drive income from continuing operations before taxes to at least $1B by the end of 2023.
- Company has available liquidity of ~$1.1B at the end of the quarter.
