Penske Automotive Q1 results beat estimates, with revenue growth of 15.3%

Apr. 28, 2021 10:16 AM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)PAGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Penske Automotive (PAG -0.6%) reported Q1 revenue growth of 15.3% Y/Y to $5.77B, and income from continuing operations of $183.1M up by 256.2% Y/Y.
  • New and Used retail automotive same-store unit sales increased 5.5%; revenue and gross profit increased 19.2%; and same-store variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 25.3%.
  • SuperCenters retail unit sales decreased by 30.1% Y/Y to 11,395; and revenue decreased by 20.6% Y/Y to $242.6M.
  • Q1 Gross margin expanded by 31 bps to 15.8%; and operating margin declined by 58 bps to 3.8%.
  • Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the quarter was $239.3M, compared to $211.9M a year ago.
  • EBITDA increased by 123.8% Y/Y to $294.8M.
  • Company says for the next three years they are targeting organic and acquisition growth, coupled with operating efficiencies to drive income from continuing operations before taxes to at least $1B by the end of 2023.
  • Company has available liquidity of ~$1.1B at the end of the quarter.
  • Previously: Penske Automotive EPS beats by $0.47, beats on revenue (April 28)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.