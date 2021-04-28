State Street Investor Confidence Index slips slightly in April
Apr. 28, 2021 10:14 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 92.7 in April vs. 93.9 in March.
- European investors' confidence strengthened in April as vaccine procurement improved, while North American and Asian investors' confidence slipped slightly.
- North American ICI falls to 92.2 from 94.8.
- Asia ICI to 91.8 from 92.9.
- European ICI to 94.3 from 91.3.
- "Investor risk appetite remained largely in a holding pattern in April with the Global index declining just over one point, the smallest change we have seen in more than six months," said Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research, State Street Associates.