SOL Global Investments seeks to increase Captor Capital equity stake to 15.7%

Apr. 28, 2021 10:15 AM ETSOL Global Investments Corp. (SOLCF)SOLCFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • SOL Global Investments (OTCPK:SOLCF -1.0%) submitted irrevocable subscription agreements to increase its position in Captor Capital to 15.7%, through the acquisition of 4.1M units (at $0.95/unit) from the recently announced non-brokered private placement of Captor.
  • Each unit consists of one common Share and one-half of one ahare purchase warrant exercisable at $1.20 for two years.
  • The transaction completion will lead to a greater than 2% increase in the 10.19% holding of shares in Captor capital reported since the last early warning report filed on Apr.12.
  • SOL will own 8.04M shares post transaction leading to SOL Global's average-cost-base on Captor of $0.89/share; along with 2.05M warrants, SOL will own ~18.99% of Captor on partially diluted basis.
  • Transaction completion will result in an ~5.5% increase in the company's security holding percentage of the issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.
