UPS upgraded at BMO, multiple PT raises after powerful Q1 beat
Apr. 28, 2021 10:16 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)UPSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- UPS (UPS +1.6%) opens higher as BMO Capital upgrades shares to Market Perform from Underperform with a $195 price target, raised from $150, citing strong Q1 results including a 14% increase in total shipment volumes.
- The results show UPS is "benefiting from both constrained transportation markets and revenue quality [and] productivity initiatives," BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun writes.
- "While market conditions are likely at peak levels, we believe that UPS will continue to benefit from tailwinds and self-help opportunities in the coming quarters," Chamoun says, while remaining cautious over the longer term "given customer concentration, rising competitive intensity and higher B2C costs."
- Several other analysts weighed in with higher stock price targets, including $261 at Credit Suisse, $260 at Deutsche Bank and $244 at UBS.
- Citi analysts recently opened a positive catalyst watch on UPS, which said it expected strong Q1 results would be followed by positive domestic targets at the company's June Investor Day.