Altria Group goes negative after report of likely Biden proposed ban on menthol cigarettes
Apr. 28, 2021 10:19 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO), XXII, PMMO, PM, XXII
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) briefly went negative after a report that the Biden administration plans to ban menthol cigarettes.
- The Biden administration is likely to announce this week that it will propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, according to a Washington Post report.
- The administration is expect to propose a ban of menthol and other flavors in mass-produced cigars, the newspaper said, citing people familiar.
- 22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII), which is working on cigarettes with reduced nicotine levels, gained 7.9% on the news.
- Last Monday, tobacco stocks fell after a widely-anticipated move by Biden Administration to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes. BofA defended the stocks at the time.
- There was also a report last week that Democrats may introduce a bill to increase taxes on cigarettes as a way to attempt to reduce tobacco usage.